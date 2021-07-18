Madhya Pradesh: Minister Mahendra Singh says Muslims go for 2 to 3 marriages and have 10 children

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Panchyat and Rural Development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia courted controversy by saying that Muslims go for two to three marriages and have 10 children”.

He was replying to a query related to Population Control Act in Guna on Saturday evening. A video of his statement went viral on social media on Sunday.

Notably, BJP leaders including ministers, MPs and MLAs have asked to implement Population Control Act in the state. Recently, former protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma had written to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urging to enact the Act in Madhya Pradesh.

While talking to journalists in his home town Guna on Sunday, Sisodiya said, “There are laws to control population, but they should be implemented at ground level. There must be provision as to how many children a couple should have. In Muslim community, there is no such restriction. They go for two-three marriages and have 10 children,” Sisodiya said.

Responding to Sisodia’s statement, spokesperson of Madhya Pradesh Congress Abbas Hafiz said BJP leaders believe in politics of hatred. “I challenge Sisodia to tell a single name from his constituency, who have gone for three marriages and 10 children. It is an irresponsible statement and he should apologise for it,” he said.

Recently, BJP MP from Khargone Sudhir Gupta had held Bollywood star Aamir Khan responsible for disturbing the population ratio in the country.