Madhya Pradesh: Minister asks Shahdol district hospital doctors to seek help from Jabalpur hospital paediatricians

Shahdol: Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary has suggested the doctors of the district hospital that if necessary, they should consult child specialists from Jabalpur hospital.
He has also advised not to refer patients to any hospital other than the one where they are being treated, unless necessary.
Choudhary has also directed health officials to ensure that people get the best medical services.
At a meeting with the officials of health department on Tuesday, he said the patients admitted to community health centres, primary health centres and sub-health centres should be cured.
He asked them to monitor the working of the hospitals to improve the health system.
The Health Minister told the officials to remain present at hospitals on time and provide services to patients.
To eradicate malnutrition among children, the health officials should coordinate with those of the Women and Child Welfare Department.
He held the meeting after inspecting the district hospital.
Choudhary asked the collectors of the division to monitor the health services.
He also said the pregnant women should be kept under watch and vaccinated against any disease.
Choudhary instructed the chief medical and health officers to better the facilities at the intensive care units in various hospitals.
At the intensive care unit for children, he discussed with the doctors whether the patients were getting medicines and ventilators.
He was informed that 31 children were admitted to the ICU.
He told the people’s representatives present on the occasion to make villagers aware of the health problems and help them to bring their ailing children to hospital.
He also spoke to the mother of a patient Yug Singh, Meena Singh. She is a resident of Parkiya village. Choudhary got feedback on the health of her three-year-old child.
He took information about other children admitted to the unit from their mothers.
MP from Shahdol Himadri Singh, legislators Jai Singh Maravi and Manisha Singh and others were present at the meeting.
Before the meeting, the health minister went to different wards of the hospital and took feedback from the patients on the facilities they were getting.
