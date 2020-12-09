Madhya Pradesh: Minister asks Shahdol district hospital doctors to seek help from Jabalpur hospital paediatricians

Shahdol: Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary has suggested the doctors of the district hospital that if necessary, they should consult child specialists from Jabalpur hospital.

He has also advised not to refer patients to any hospital other than the one where they are being treated, unless necessary.

Choudhary has also directed health officials to ensure that people get the best medical services.

At a meeting with the officials of health department on Tuesday, he said the patients admitted to community health centres, primary health centres and sub-health centres should be cured.

He asked them to monitor the working of the hospitals to improve the health system.