Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches Poshan Mohatsav, administers oath to eradicate malnutrition

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched Poshan Mohatsav (Nutrition Festival) by distributing milk among eight lakh children on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on Thursday.

He also transferred Rs 75.55 crore to the accounts of more than 3.56 lakh girls under Ladli-Laxmi Yojna.

Chouhan administered an oath to people that malnutrition should be eradicated, and inaugurated 601 new buildings to house Anganwadi centres.

The government has started working on a strategy for nutrition management, Chouhan said, adding that, each person should cooperate with the government to end malnutrition.

For this, Annapurna Panchayats will be set up in each village, the chief minister said.

Panchayats, urban bodies, self-help groups, school management committees and forest management committees will be included in the scheme, he said. Panchayats will monitor the quality of health services and food, he said.

Chouhan said each village should keep Poshan Matkas (nutrition pitchers).

Such pitchers as kept in Anganwadi centres will be filled with fruits, vegetables and food grain to be supplied by those families who can afford it, he said.

The food stuff will be given to physically weak women and children, he said.

Chouhan said he would ensure that the fruits and vegetables grown in the garden of the Chief Minister’s residence go to the pitchers of nearby Aganwadi centres.

He said crime against women would not be tolerated and people committing such crimes would be sent to jail.

Women and child development minister Imarti Devi, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and other officers were present at the event.