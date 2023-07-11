 Madhya Pradesh: Medical Student Accuses Indore Doctor Of Blackmail, Extortion Of ₹1 Lakh; Case Registered
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A college student claims on Monday against a doctor from Indore’s Mahatma Gandhi Medical College  for blackmailing her.

A final year MBBS student named Jyoti Indoriya has come forward with a complaint against a doctor at Gandhi Medical College in Indore, accusing him of persistent blackmail.

The student claims that a self-proclaimed professor Rahul Mishra, demanded a sum of one lakh rupees from her.

Jyoti had recently appeared for her final year exams, and while initially declared unsuccessful, she managed to pass through supplementary exams.

Despite her success, the alleged doctor refused to relent from his demand for money. Frustrated by the situation, Jyoti informed the Crime Branch, following to which a case of illegal extortion was filed against Mishra.

