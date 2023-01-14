Madhya Pradesh: Married girlfriend stabs boyfriend's parents, arrested

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Last night, a married girlfriend of a man stabbed the latter's parents. Accused Sonam attacked Ram Lakhan's parents when he was not at home. Police have arrested the eccentric girlfriend and filed a case of attempt to murder against her today.

Ram Lakhan's parents were hospitalised at Trauma centre. The condition of his mother is critical, according to doctors.

Accused had left her husband, was living-in with her bf

Ram Lakhan Batham was living-in with his married girlfriend Sonam in Mau Jamahar village of old chhawani police station area. Accused Sonam, after leaving her husband in Delhi, reached Gwalior with her boyfriend Ram Lakhan. Ram Lakhan’s parents were against their marriage proposal.

Previously, when accused Sonam and Ram Lakhan ran away, Delhi police had arrested them and handed both to their relatives, after which they both started living together.

Sonam stabbed bf's parents when he was missing

On Friday evening, when Ram Lakhan had gone missing, accused Sonam stabbed his parents, contemplating that they made Ram Lakhan disappear. Hearing screams of injured, their neighbors reached their home and called police.

After this, the injured were referred to Trauma centre and accused Sonam was arrested. Further investigation of the case is going on.