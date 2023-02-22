Madhya Pradesh: Man sentenced to death for raping, murdering niece in Itarsi

Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Itarsi district court has awarded death sentence to a man for raping and murdering her niece, the district prosecution officer, Rajkumar Nema said on Wednesday.

District prosecution officer Nema said that the complainant hails from the Dabri village of Betul district. He had approached the police in November 2022, stating that he has three brothers and a sister. The sister was married to a man named Rahul Kavde, a resident of Dabri village itself. He added that both his kids, a boy and a girl, used to go to a school located in Dabri village too.

He said that on November 17, 2022, Kavde had come to their home for a night stay, who allegedly took his daughter somewhere the next morning, when he and his wife had gone out for work. His daughter had gone missing since then, after which he approached the police.

The police nabbed Kavde and questioned him strictly, who confessed to taking the complainant’s daughter to a forest and raping her. He added that when the survivor threatened him to reveal the incident to all the family members, he strangled her to death and left her body in the forest itself.

The court, after inspecting all the technical evidences, found Kavde guilty and announced that he shall be hanged till death

