Madhya Pradesh: Vikas Yatra to be taken out from Monday in Itarsi

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Vikas Yatra will be taken out from February 20 to February 23. During the Vikas Yatra, the city will get projects worth Rs 1,211 lakh.

The Yatra will begin from the newly built office of the sub-divisional magistrate.

On the first day, in-charge minister Brijendra Pratap Singh will be the chief guest. Member of Parliament Rao Udai Pratap will preside over the Yatra and legislator Sitasaran Sharma will be the special guest.

President of the MP Swimmers’ Association Piyush Sharma, chairman of Nagar Palika Pankaj Choure, representative of legislator Pankaj Malviya and others will be present on the occasion.

There will be an interaction between the public and their representatives during the Yatra and solve their problems.

Preparations

The people will be provided information about state and central projects during the interaction with people. Dance and street plays will also be held on the occasion.

