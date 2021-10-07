Madhya Pradesh: Man held for violating sister-in-law

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): The Pachore police arrested a youth on Tuesday for raping his sister-in-law (cousin’s wife) within 24 hours of his committing the crime, official sources said.

The woman lodged a complaint that on October 4 when she was alone in her house the youth, who is her brother-in-law, had entered her room and violated her.

At the time of committing the crime, the youth was in inebriated state, the woman said in her complaint.

According to the woman, before leaving the house, the youth told her if she had disclosed the incident to anyone, he would kill everyone of her family, including her husband.

On the grounds of the complaint, superintendent of police Pradeep Sharma set up a team to arrest the culprit.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 12:21 AM IST