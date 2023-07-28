Madhya Pradesh: Man, Four Others Held For Murdering Wife In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The city police on Wednesday claimed to have worked out the murder of a woman in full public view in the city on July 21.

The police said her husband Rahul Shukla had got the woman, Jyoti, polished off through contract killers, suspecting that she had an illicit relation with another person.

Superintendent of police Amit Sanghi unveiled the murder mystery and said all the five persons, including her husband, had been arrested. A resident of Shanti Nagar colony in the city, Jyoti was going to take her child from school at 5pm on July 21.

Four masked men came out of the blue and shot at Jyoti who was rushed to the district hospital. Since her condition was deteriorating, the doctors at the district hospital referred her to Gwalior where died the next day.

Senior police officers set up a team under Kotwali police station in charge Arvind Dangi and announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on the murderers. The police also sifted through the CCTV footage and took Rahul into custody. When he was quizzed, he confessed to have committed the crime.

Read Also Indore: Cops Make School Students Aware Of Crimes Against Women

Rahul said he had hired contract killers to get his wife liquidated, because she had illicit relations about which he was acquainted. When he disclosed his plans to a friend Ajay Singh Parmar to get his wife killed, Parmar introduced him to Keshav Raja, Pradyumnya Singh and Rajveer Singh.

It was Rahul who conspired to eliminate his wife. The deal was done for Rs 6 lakh and a sum of Rs 1 lakh was paid to the killers in advance, the police said, adding that they had also seized a motorcycle, two country-made guns, five mobile phones and Rs 20,000 from their possession.