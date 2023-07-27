Indore: Cops Make School Students Aware Of Crimes Against Women

FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Various awareness programmes are being run by the Indore Police under the guidance of senior officers with the aim of prevention of crimes against children and women and to create social awareness in this regard among the people. On Wednesday, inspector Claire Damore of the Women Safety Wing and self-defence experts reached Government High Secondary School in Ralamandal area and made girl students aware of crimes related to women.

The team informed them about the crimes against girls like exploitation and human trafficking and also gave information about various police helpline numbers, such as child helpline number 1098, dial-100/112 and cyber helpline operated for prevention of crimes and providing help to victims.

Self-defence expert Vikram Deora and the team also taught some important self-defence tips to all the girl students present there on how to protect themselves in any unpleasant situation.

