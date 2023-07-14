Madhya Pradesh: Man Escapes Unhurt After Masked Bikers Shoot At Him

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three masked bikers hurled abuses at a man sitting outside his house in Islampura area in Morena city under Kotwali police station late Wednesday night.

They also threatened him with dire consequences.When the man offered resistance, the bikers began to shoot athim, but he somehow managed to run away. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area where the incident took place.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday. The police identified the criminals with the help of CCTV footage and registered a case and began to search for the criminal.

One of the criminals shot at the man identified as Munnalal but he escaped unhurt. After the criminals left the area, Munnalal informed the police about the incident.

According to Munnalal, the same criminals as shot at him attacked his family members with sticks and rods six months ago. A complaint was lodged at the police station.

Man, Son Die From Electric Shocks

A man and his son, working in their farmland, were electrocuted, official sources said on Thursday. His other son, who suffered injuries in the incident, was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment. His father and brother died on the spot.

According to a resident of Kherla under Sabalgarh police station, Deendayal Gaur, was working in his farmland with two sons, Harmohan and Pawan.

When electricity went off, sent 29-year-old Pawan to check the power line, but since he did not return, Deendayal sent his other son Harimohan to see what happened.

When Harimohan was returning, he found Pawan lying senseless in the middle of broken electricity wires. No sooner had Haromohan touched Pawan than he got shocks.

Deendayal found both his sons lying senseless and informed the other members of his family. In order to save his sons, Deendayal took came in contact with live wire. They were rushed to hospital where the doctors declared Harimohan and Deendayal brought dead.