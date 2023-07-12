Madhya Pradesh: Middle School Boy Stabbed By Schoolmates In Shajapur

Representational image |

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): A class VII boy of Government Middle School was stabbed by his schoolmates in Mahupura of Shajapur, police said on Wednesday. This led to serious injuries to his stomach.

Principal Preeti Saxena informed police that during the time of recess, three children entered the school, assaulted class VII student Arjun and stabbed him with a sharp weapon. Two out of three miscreants belonged to the same school.

Three absconded the spot right after committing the crime. Schoolchildren playing around them informed the authority and they immediately rushed Arjun to a local hospital. The grandfather of the injured student Ghisu Singh Dangi stated that his grandson was also teased by a few children when he use to play outside.

He also informed about the police a similar type of incident that happened earlier in the locality and raised questions about the security system. Kotwali police station in-charge Santosh Singh Baghela said that the accused students were identified and soon they would be arrested.

