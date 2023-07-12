 Bhopal: Congress Stages Silent Protest To Show Solidarity With Rahul Gandhi
The Congress held one-day silent protest in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 08:01 PM IST
Bhopal: Congress Stages Silent Protest To Show Solidarity With Rahul Gandhi | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath, AICC general secretary incharge of Madhya Pradesh JP Agarwal staged silent protest to show solidarity with Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi at MPCC office here on Wednesday. The leaders wore black ribbon in protest.

The Congress held one-day silent protest in support of Rahul Gandhi after Gujarat High Court dismissed plea seeking to put on hold his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote to all state unit chiefs of the party and key functionaries to stage protest to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, Nath has appealed to people of the state and Congressmen to ensure their participation in the fight for truth and justice and join silent satyagraha organised by the Congress party against BJP-led government, which he said was anti-people.

