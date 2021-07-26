Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for saying Triple Talaq to his wife in Satna district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man landed in police station for saying Triple Talaq to his wife in Satna district on Sunday evening.

This has, so far, been the first case of Triple Talaq in the district, after it was banned under law. The police said the woman got married to Mukhtar Siddiqui in March this year.

Soon after that, the woman lodged a complaint that her husband and in-laws had harassed her for dowry.

The woman also claimed that her husband and in-laws ousted her from home for her parents’ failure to fulfill their demand for dowry.

The police counselled the couple who began to life together.

The couple had a dispute again. After that, the man gave his wife Triple Talaq in a public place. The in-laws ousted the woman from house again.

Superintendent of police, Dharmveer Singh Yadav, said that the police had registered a case under various sections of the IPC and detained the man.