Madhya Pradesh: Male tiger nurtures its four cubs at Panna Tiger Reserve

BHOPAL: Panna Tiger Reserve witnessed the rarest of the rare scenes where a male tiger is nurturing its four cubs. A tigress P 213 (32) died on May 15 after which the four cubs, which it gave birth to, were orphaned. Since then the male tiger is taking care of them.
Even the forest officials are aghast over the way- a male tiger is looking after its four cubs.
A tigress P 213 (32) died on May 15 after which the four cubs, which it gave birth to, were orphaned. Since then the male tiger is taking care of these four cubs- much against- established nature of wild cats where they generally kill the cubs.
Impressed with this development, management of Panna Tiger Reserve tweeted the development from its official Twitter handle along with a photograph. The video shows how the male tiger is taking care of the cubs sitting on a rock.
Wildlife and nature lovers were quite concerned over orphaned cubs who were hardly seven months old when their mother died. Even the Panna Tiger Reserve management was quite concerned on how to raise the cubs besides saving them from the male tigers- who generally kill the cubs.
‘This is a pleasant development and a rare phenomenon among tigers. We are keeping a close watch on all developments,’ said Uttam Sharma, field director of Panna Tiger Reserve. This tiger is also training the cubs to hunt.
The tiger P 243 is said to be the father of these cubs. The park management has put a satellite collar around this tiger and are tracking the movements minutely.
A similar incident had happened earlier in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve where male tiger B 39 had taken care of the cubs for about 6 months, after the death of the tigress.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)