Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh declares black fungus a notified disease

“Black fungus is declared as an epidemic in the state. There should be good arrangements for treatment of this disease. The availability of Amphotericin B (used in the treatment of black fungus) should be ensured for those undergoing treatment,” Chouhan said during the meeting.

Four persons died of mucormycosis, a serious but rare fungal infection now affecting coronavirus patients, in Damoh and Balaghat districts of the state, officials said on Friday.

As per the government order, the powers mentioned in the two Acts will be vested in district collectors, chief medical and health officers, civil surgeons, hospital superintendents, sub divisional officers and block medical officers.

This notification will be effective till the next order, it said. On Thursday, the Centre had told the states and Union Territories to declare black fungus a notifiable disease, stating that the infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients.

Chouhan had held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and briefed him about the status of black fungus disease in the state, an official said.