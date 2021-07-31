Madhya Pradesh: Make education more socially useful, says Chancellor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel said that education should be made more socially useful. Our youths should be encouraged to become aware of life values, standards and responsibilities and to contribute actively in progress of the nation.

The Governor was addressing the programme organised on the eve of 51st Foundation Day of Barkatullah University at Gyan Vigyan Bhawan on Saturday.

The Chancellor said he expects universities to make effective changes in education system according to new National Education Policy so that they get inspiration and encouragement for new experiments. “The students should be able to make an active contribution to development of the country with their capacity and capability by taking quality education,” he said. On this occasion, higher education minister Dr Mohan Yadav, vice chancellor RJ Rao, principal secretary to Governor DP Ahuja were present.