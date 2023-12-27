 Madhya Pradesh: Main Culprit In Rs 88L Scam Arrested, Kept In Judicial Custody
Madhya Pradesh: Main Culprit In Rs 88L Scam Arrested, Kept In Judicial Custody

According to CSP of Balaghat Anjul Ayank Mishra, the accused has deposited the money he had filched, but he has been arrested in a criminal case.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Main Culprit In Rs 88L Scam Arrested, Kept In Judicial Custody | Representative Image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): The main culprit in the rip-off of Rs 88 lakh Durgesh Vamankar was arrested and sent to district under judicial custody, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to CSP of Balaghat Anjul Ayank Mishra, the accused has deposited the money he had filched, but he has been arrested in a criminal case. The police are inquiring into the case, Mishra said.

District education officer Ashwini Upadhyay said that the scam came to light during an inquiry by the finance department. A clerk posted in Excellence School, Balaghat, Vamankar ripped off the money by hacking the software and transferred to the accounts of his 15 relatives.

The accused transferred more than Rs 88 lakh in the past five years. Upadhyay further said the finance department had begun a probe against other people in connection with the scam. A few people involved in the scam have retired and some have passed away.

