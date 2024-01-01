Madhya Pradesh: Lokayukta Catches Patwari Red-Handed While Taking Bribe In Gwalior | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police, on Monday, caught a Patwari red-handed while taking bribe at his own house in Gwalior. The money was demanded in exchange for a quick name transfer. On January 1, the accused was taking the second instalment when the Lokayukta team caught him. First instalment was already taken in the past.

Land was to be transferred after grandmother's death.

According to information, the accused Patwari Pankaj Khalko, is posted in Gohad tehsil of Bhind district and lives near the railway track in Gola Ka Mandir police station area in Gwalior.

Complainant Ravi Baghel said that he has ancestral land in village Vishwari and Sonari Mauje of Gohad area which was in the name of their grandmother but after her death the land was to be registered in the name of their father.

Therefore, the victim sought assistance from the accused Patwari who continued to put up obstacles. When the complainant talked, the accused agreed to proceed further only after the victim gave him Rs 8k. Ravi also gave it as the first instalment.

Asked to bring home five thousand rupees on Jan 1

On the first day of the new year, Patwari Khalko asked the victim to come to Gwalior with Rs 5k. Later, frustrated, Ravi went to the Lokayukta office and narrated his problems.

Acting on the complaint, Lokayukta laid a trap to catch the Patwari and today as soon as Ravi reached his house and gave the money, the team already standing there caught him and recovered the money and handed it over to him. Also, when the cash was washed, it turned pink and the Lokayukta brought it to Gola Mandir police station for further action.