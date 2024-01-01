Madhya Pradesh: Lakhs Of Devotees Reach Chhatarpur's Bageshwar Dham To Offer Prayers On New Year (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh: Lakhs Of Devotees Reach Chhatarpur's Bageshwar Dham To Offer Prayers On New Year | ANI

Chhatarpur(Madhya Pradesh): Lakhs of pilgrims from all over the nation and the world arrived at the well-known Bageshwar Dham in the Chhatarpur region of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

Early in the morning, devotees gathered to get Balaji's darshan.

At Bageshwar Dham, Balaji Sarkar conducted a unique aarti on the occasion of the New Year.

"On behalf of Bageshwar Dham, I extend my warmest wishes for the English New Year to everyone throughout the nation. May everyone's life be filled with happiness, in honour of Balaji Sarkar. From dawn, thousands of followers have been gathering to offer prayers,” Pradeep Shastri, the priest of Bageshwar Dham, said. "People have come here from all over the country and the world to offer prayers to Balaji Sarkar today," he added.

Meanwhile, people thronged temples across the country and offered prayers to celebrate the occasion.

People visit temples across country on New Year

People queued up to several metres to enter the Sree Sampath Vinayagar Temple in Visakhapatnam. On the first day of 2024, worshippers in Odisha offered prayers to Lord Jagannath at Puri Srimandir. In order to accommodate the New Year's rush, the temple doors were opened earlier, at 1:40 AM, for devotees.

On New Year's Eve, a large crowd gathered at the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Devotees assembled at the Sri Ayyappan Temple in Tamil Nadu and offered aarti.

Similar to this, a sizable crowd flocked to Hyderabad's Charminar, home of the Shri Bhagya Lakshmi temple, on New Year's Day.

At Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple as well, first Bhasma Aarti of the year was performed with great fervour. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti of Baba Mahakal are fulfilled.