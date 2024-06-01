Madhya Pradesh June 1 Weather Update: 8th Day Of Nautapa Brings Showers For 50% State & Extreme Heat For The Other Half

Representative Image | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The eighth day of Nautapa, Madhya Pradesh experienced two types of weather patterns. A heatwave alert was issued for 16 districts, including Gwalior and Datia. Meanwhile, several regions received thunderstorms and mild rain. The meteorological authority had also forecast dust storms and lightning in 11 regions during the afternoon.

The high heat and heatwave had a noticeable impact earlier on Friday. The maximum temperature was recorded at Bijawar, Chhatarpur, at 47.1 degrees. The temperature was 47 degrees Celsius in Shivpuri, 46.7 degrees Celsius in Prithvipur, Niwari, and more above 45 degrees Celsius in 11 cities.

On Friday, Khajuraho, Datia, Singrauli, Nowgong, Sidhi, Gwalior, and Satna were among the state's ten hottest cities. Temperatures observed in Khajuraho were 46.5 degrees, Datia 46.4 degrees, Singrauli 46.3 degrees, Nowgong 46 degrees, Sidhi 45.8 degrees, Gwalior 45.7 degrees, and Satna 45.2 degrees.

Heat Wave Problems

On Saturday, a transformer in Morena caught fire due to the high temperatures. In Ratlam, water was sprayed on trees to quench the thirst of heat ridden thirsty birds.

Polar Opposite weather patterns

According to the meteorological department, light dust storms could occur in the afternoon in Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Shivpuri, Ashoknagar, Sagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, and Panna. Additionally, there is a possibility of lightning.

Weather Predictions for the next two days

June 2- An orange alert has been issued for lightning and thunderstorm in the district of Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Jabalpur, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Chhindwara and Pandhurna. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for the same in the district of Betul. Rest of the state may experience heat waves.

June 3- Orange alert for lighting and thunderstorm has been issued in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni and Mandla. Furthermore, a yellow alert has been issued for the same in Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone and Betul. Rest of the state may experience heat waves.