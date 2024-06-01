Madhya Pradesh: Water Shortage Plagues Hamidia Hospital Complex In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State referral Hamidia Hospital is facing acute shortage of water. Earlier, the government hospital was running in a single building but now two 11-storey buildings have come up on the campus. In addition to it, Sultania Hospital has also been shifted to the same complex leading to a significant increase in the footfall. Despite the campus now hosting four hospitals, the water supply has not been increased proportionally, according to the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA).

Medical Superintendent Dr Suneet Tandon, however, denied any shortage of water on the premises, saying that supply was disrupted today (Friday) only. 'Today, water supply was disrupted and so there was a shortage at Hamidia Hospital but the BMC administration is sending water tankers. Otherwise, water supply is sufficient to cater to the needs of Hamidia Hospital as well as Sultania Hospital. We are regularly monitoring the situation.'

Meanwhile, DME commissioner Tarun Pithode talking to Free Press said that he has spoken to district collector to address water crisis at the hospital complex.

Speaking on the water crisis, Dr Kuldeep Gupta, JUDA general secretary said that inadequate water supply is causing considerable challenges for the hospital complex and it needs to eb addressed at the earliest.

'There are only two water coolers, one each at the two high rise buildings. How can one expect that a single water cooler will be able to fulfill the requirement of patients, visitors as well as hospital staffers. At least there must be two to three water coolers at each and every floor of two 11-storey buildings,' said Gupta.

The authorities claim that because of enforcement of model code of conduct, Project Implementing Unit (PIU) is not in position to float tenders for water coolers, said JUDA secretary. PIU will have to approach BMC administration to increase water supply to meet the requirement of hospitals, said Gupta.