Madhya Pradesh is number one in country with 88% vaccination: CM

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Madhya Pradesh ranks first in the country in terms of administering first dose of anti-Covid vaccine to more than 88 per cent citizens under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chouhan said that the country is fighting an effective battle against Covid-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister. He said so far more than 90 crore vaccine doses have been given to the countrymen. This is another strong step towards building a healthy India. He expressed his gratitude to all the health workers, citizens, social service organisations and corona volunteers who contributed to achieving 88 percent target of the first dose vaccine in the state.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 11:06 PM IST