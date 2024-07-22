Madhya Pradesh: Investment Proposal Worth Rs 22K Cr Received At RIC Jabalpur, says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government received a proposal for an investment of Rs 22,000 crore at the Regional Investors’ conclave in Jabalpur on Saturday.

Out of Rs 22,000 crore, a sum of Rs 17,000 crore is for setting up big industries and Rs 5,000 crore for MSME.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav informed journalists about it after the conclave.

Yadav said that Jabalpur would be developed into a textile and garment sector and that a textile skill sector would be set up there.

A pact has been inked between the industries and the government to provide 340 acres to 265 units in which 12,000 people would get employment.

Bhoomipujan for 67 units was performed. A sum of Rs 1,530 crore has been invested.

The government also inked a pact worth Rs 600 crore with Ashok Leyland and Armed Vehicle Nigam Limited.

After this MoU, military trucks will be manufactured in Jabalpur. At the conclave, a sum of Rs 71 lakh was given to startups.

Yadav said the Adani Group would invest Rs 4,500 crore in solar and wind power sector.

At the RIC, CEO of Heidelberg Joydeep Mukherjee planned to invest Rs 1,500 crore. Similarly, Ashish Bharatram CMD of SRF Films decided to invest Rs 2,500 crore in pharma sector in Indore.

Yadav appealed to the industrialists to invest in MP. He said MP had policies to encourage labour sector.

Many new policies have been introduced to education and health sectors, Yadav said, adding that 275 units are working in pharmaceutical sector, and there are 60 units in Pithampur itself.

In MP, more than 160 pharma products are imported, he said, adding that the government is ready to give 150% of incentive to food processing sector.

The industrial houses have been provided with water and electricity, he said.

The state has eight food parks and two more are coming up, he said. The Chief Minister appealed to the managing director of Volvo-Eicher to set up research centres in MP.

Main investment proposals

-- Heidelberg Cement plans to set up a unit worth Rs 1,500 crore in Damoh.

-- Ramnik Pawar plans to invest Rs 200 crore in Minerals in Balaghat.

-- Lohia Group will invest Rs 1,000 crore in chemicals in Chhindwara.

-- Swaraj Suiting proposes investment of Rs 500 crore in textile sector in Neemuch.

-- Volvo-Eicher will invest Rs 1,500 crore in automobile sector in Bhopal.

-- ABNL plans to Rs 600 crore in Jabalpur.

-- SFR plans to invest Rs 2,500 crore in pharma sector.

-- Vizag Bio-energy Fuel plans to set up units worth Rs 200 crore in Balaghat.

-- Baidyanath Group will invest Rs 25 crore in Chhindwara

-- PLR System plans to invest Rs 100 crore in defence sector in Bhind.

Day-long RIC in Jabalpur

A day-long Regional Industries conclave (RIC) was held in Jabalpur on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held talks with the industrialists for investment in the state. Yadav virtually inaugurated 60 units.

Yadav also held one-to-one discussion with the industrialists at the conclave. The Industries Department claimed that 3,500 representatives of industrial houses took part in the conclave.

Before the RIC in Jabalpur, an RIC was held in Ujjain, where proposal for investment of Rs 75,000 crore was received.

The government is making all efforts to encourage industrial activities in the state, Yadav said.

According to Yadav, the state will be brought to number one position in industrial development. Medical services, education, agriculture and industry are on government’s top priority, Yadav said.