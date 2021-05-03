Madhya Pradesh: Invest in oxygen plants and get up to Rs 75 crore aid

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has offered a slew of sops to investors for setting up oxygen plants in the state. The sops include aid of up to Rs 75 crore and power supply at much lower rates. The scheme will remain effective from May 1, 2021, till March 31, 2022.

According to the details issued by department of industrial policy and investment promotion, the micro, small, medium and large greenfield industrial investments or existing oxygen-producing units in Madhya Pradesh, which are willing to go in for capacity expansion, or existing units willing to diversify in manufacturing for production of medical oxygen and cylindersóincluding cryogenic containers, oxygen concentrators and oxygen production-related equipmentówill be treated at par with new units for incentives.

To qualify under expansion or diversification, existing large units need to commit at least 30% or Rs 10 crore of the investment made in pre-existing plant and machinery or Rs 50 croreówhichever is less.