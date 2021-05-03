Bhopal: Crowds surge and swell in Old City markets, causing law and order issues

BHOPAL: The ush of people is uncontrollable in the Old City, with its markets witnessing a heavy rush despite the lockdown. Traders are selling items with half their shutters down throughout the dayónot only grocery items, but other items, too. Eid is round the corner, so traders are doing business keeping the festival in mind. The rush, in fact, is creating a law and order problem in the markets.

However, grocery traders said that Thok Bazaar supplies items to the retailers so that the people would continue to get their essential grocery items easily. It covers not only the state capital, but the nearby districts, as well.

The reality is that it is not only restricted to grocery items, but other items, too. For instance, garment shops are also open and the people are purchasing garments and other items as shops are opened with their half shutters down.

It is leading to a heavy rush which is uncontrollable. Even police teams look on helplessly there as the crowds surge and swell. The Old City is already congested, so, this extra bit of liberty is leading to a heavy rush in the markets. Once the rush swells in the markets, it goes beyond control.