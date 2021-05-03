Bhopal: Crowds surge and swell in Old City markets, causing law and order issues

BHOPAL: The ush of people is uncontrollable in the Old City, with its markets witnessing a heavy rush despite the lockdown. Traders are selling items with half their shutters down throughout the dayónot only grocery items, but other items, too. Eid is round the corner, so traders are doing business keeping the festival in mind. The rush, in fact, is creating a law and order problem in the markets.
However, grocery traders said that Thok Bazaar supplies items to the retailers so that the people would continue to get their essential grocery items easily. It covers not only the state capital, but the nearby districts, as well.
The reality is that it is not only restricted to grocery items, but other items, too. For instance, garment shops are also open and the people are purchasing garments and other items as shops are opened with their half shutters down.
It is leading to a heavy rush which is uncontrollable. Even police teams look on helplessly there as the crowds surge and swell. The Old City is already congested, so, this extra bit of liberty is leading to a heavy rush in the markets. Once the rush swells in the markets, it goes beyond control.
The Old City markets cover Jahangirabad, Jumerati, Bharat Talkies, Bhopal Talkies, Hamidia Road, Hanumanganj, Chowk Bazar, Itwara and others. The condition is the same everywhere and the police look on helplessly. However, the roads are heavily barricaded but people are breaching barricades and clearing the way for their movement. Such practice leads to the clogging of the lanes and bylanes in the markets.
More cops, if necessary
We've deployed police teams to keep a close vigil on the rush in the Old City. The administration is monitoring the crowds. Even after this, if the markets witness a rush, weíll look into the matter. We'll deploy more policemen to control the traders who are opening their shops illegally.ADM Sandeep Karkatta
