Madhya Pradesh: Info On Major Schemes |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in the district is providing information on all major government schemes. Under this initiative, information about key government schemes is being disseminated to the general public through the vehicle named, PM Modi’s Guarantee.

On Saturday, the Yatra reached 14 villages across 7 development blocks in the district. The journey covered Santoshpur in Sabalgarh Development Block, Bisnori in Pahadgarh Development Block, Devari in Kailaras Development Block, Khaneta in Jaura Development Block and Basaiya in Morena Development Block. During the journey, a promotional van broadcast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message and a video on the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

Villagers present watched and heard the broadcast. The program also featured stalls representing departments such as health, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Kisan, Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission.

Road safety

A road safety awareness programme and a thalassemia cycle awareness campaign were organised at the Government Postgraduate College in Morena. Under Road Safety Week, traffic police inspector Rohit Kumar Yadav and Subedar Ishwar Rao from 8th MP Battalion, NCC provided information on traffic rules to NCC cadets.

MP: CM Mohan Yadav Announces Formation Of New Government College In Shahdol

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced the commencement of a new government college in Shahdol. Special efforts will be made for the development of this region. The tribal-dominated Shahdol division will progress rapidly, said CM Yadav during his recent visit to Shahdol. Yadav emphasized that Madhya Pradesh is a leader in implementing the new education policy.

The establishment of new colleges and universities will open new avenues for the upcominggeneration. Educational facilities in the Shahdol region will be enhanced, enabling the youth of tribal communities to become highly educated and join various new employment opportunities. CM inaugurated a sports complex in Shahdol, emphasizing the development of sports facilities in the region. He highlighted the importance of sports in the holistic development of individuals and announced the allocation of Rs 1 crore for the modern sports complex at Pandit Shambhunath Shukla University.