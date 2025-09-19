 Madhya Pradesh High Court Rejects Petitions Of Teachers Appointed In Education Department Schools From Tribal Department
Madhya Pradesh High Court Rejects Petitions Of Teachers Appointed In Education Department Schools From Tribal Department

Petitioners did not seek clarification on or modification of court order 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 08:06 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh High Court Rejects Petitions Of Teachers Appointed In Education Department Schools From Tribal Department | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, has dismissed petitions filed by teachers appointed in schools run by the School Education Department from the Tribal Welfare Department’s schools by the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI).

The court said they did not make any effort to seek clarification/ modification from the division bench’s order regarding their past services with the Tribal Welfare Department.

As per the HC order, the petitioners (primary teachers) were appointed in schools of the Tribal Welfare Department, though they had higher marks than the cut-off of the School Education Department. The HC had then directed the DPI to consider their appointments in the Department of School Education.

After resignation, they were allowed to join the School Education department, but they were treated as fresh appointees, losing their seniority and experience. The petitioners demanded to be treated as appointed in the School Education Department on the date they were appointed in the Tribal Department. 

Petitioners said they scored more than the cut-off marks and yet were placed in schools of the Tribal Welfare Department, not in those of the School Education Department.

The court said the petitioners did not make any effort to seek clarification from or modification of the order of the division bench regarding their past services with the Tribal Welfare Department. Hence, their petition is not maintainable, said the court.

