Madhya Pradesh health minister orders completion of all pending work at hospitals in a week

BHOPAL: Amid increasing Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the public health and family welfare minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary on Monday directed the CMHOs and Civil surgeons to take all necessary steps to face the threat of possible third wave. The minister directed the hospital and administrative authorities for completion of all pending infra work and other health services at the hospitals within a week. The minister reviewed arrangements at hospitals during a virtual meeting on Monday.

205 PSA oxygen plants have been sanctioned to ensure supply of oxygen in all district hospitals, civil hospitals and community health centres, said the minister. Of these, 180 plants have become functional, while work in the rest is under progress, he added.

Just getting the plant functional is not enough, it has to be ensured that oxygen produced from these plants reaches the hospital wards and to the patients when required, said the minister. For the operation of the oxygen plant, the services of a technician with technical proficiency should be taken, said the minister.

The government had approved the setting up of Intensive Care Unit and PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit) and work was to be completed by the end of September, however, there are a few medical facilities where minor work is still pending, said the minister. The health institutions where the work is pending should be completed in a week, said the minister.

The minister also directed the authorities to ensure that all hospitals get a fire safety audit done. The Civil Surgeon and CMHO should inspect the hospitals themselves to see that all fire safety measures were in place.

Oxygen cylinders and concentrators have been provided to hospitals to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply. The Civil Surgeons have been told to ensure that the oxygen concentrators were functional and used when required. For this, a mock drill of operation of oxygen concentrator should also be done, he added. The minister also asked the health institutions to send their demand for oxygen cylinders to the government. He assured that the government will ensure its supply.

The hospital authorities have been told to ensure availability of essential medicines, necessary equipment in ICU, PICU, CT Scan machine at the hospitals. All medicines including the Covid-19 kit should be available in the home isolation kit, the minister said.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:56 PM IST