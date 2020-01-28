Madhya Pradesh: HC stays 27% quota for OBCs in jobs

BHOPAL: In a setback for Kamal Nath government, Jabalpur High Court stayed 27% reservation in jobs for the OBC (Other Backward Castes) candidates, on Tuesday.

The double bench comprising Chief Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla directed the MP Public Service Commission (PSC) and the state government to implement 14% and not 27% reservation policy in the ongoing recruitment process.

State government’s slack approach could be gauged by the fact that no senior advocate was present in the court during the hearing . “If advocate general or some senior advocate had argued in the court, decision could have been different,” commented a senior lawyer, Rameshwar Singh.

The High Court bench granted an interim stay while hearing petitions related to reservation for the OBCs. These orders came while hearing for the petitions where reservation limit exceeded the 50% mark and reached 63%.

The petitioner had challenged amendment in Reservation Bill 2019 and the recruitment process followed thereby. Main plea stated was that state government cannot give reservation more than 50% in view of previous Supreme Court decisions.