Bhopal: 1st e-waste clinic of state inaugurated

BHOPAL: The secretary to the ministry of forest, climate and environment change government of India CK Mishra inagurated the first e-waste clinic of the state on Friday.

Mishra inagurated the clinic at the new campus of central pollution control board (CPCB) which dispose the e-waste in Bhopal.

Chairperson of the CPCB SPS Parihar, principal secretary of the environment department Malay Shrivastav, commissioner of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Vijay Dutta and others were present.

The clinic will be operated inside a bus provided by BMC.