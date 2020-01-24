Bhopal: 1st e-waste clinic of state inaugurated

BHOPAL: The secretary to the ministry of forest, climate and environment change government of India CK Mishra inagurated the first e-waste clinic of the state on Friday.
Mishra inagurated the clinic at the new campus of central pollution control board (CPCB) which dispose the e-waste in Bhopal.
Chairperson of the CPCB SPS Parihar, principal secretary of the environment department Malay Shrivastav, commissioner of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Vijay Dutta and others were present.
The clinic will be operated inside a bus provided by BMC.
The bus will move around and will raise awareness among the residents about the harms of e-waste.
Four more e-waste clinics will be inagurated in Bhopal.
About e-waste: Electronic waste or e-waste comprises items like dead or broken old mobile phones, batteries of electronic gadgets among others. There is lack of awareness on the harms of e-waste and it is usually dumped with other waste. The disposal of the e-waste should be done as per the rules as its contents, primarily heavy metals, may harm the environment.
