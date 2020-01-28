Bhopal: ‘Vyanjan Mela’- Treat for foodies serving tribal dishes

BHOPAL: The Bhopalites are savouring mouth-watering vegetarian and non-vegetarian tribal dishes from across the country and washing them down with locally-brewed beer at the ‘Vyanjan Mela’ - a part of the five-day ‘Lokrang’ which began from the Republic Day, in the premises of Ravindra Bhawan.

It is for the first time in the 36-year-long history of Lokrang, which is organised by the state government, that non-vegetarian dishes and even beer is available for the visitors. the earlier Lokrangs were strictly vegetarian affairs.

50-year-old cuisines!

Some 50-year-old traditional non-vegetarian dishes like Jell Petha, Hako Latt, Latto, How Ritt chatni, Macher Jholl, Vat, Hak and many others are being served at the stall of Santhal tribals from West Bengal.

Jell Petha is a kind of Roti, made from chicken and rice flour while Hanko is a dessert made from fish, mustard oil, opium seeds and onion. Ritt chatni is made from ant eggs and leaves of Sal tree. Latto is a starter with chicken and rice flour as its ingredients. Some vegetarian items like Sunum Pitha, Kado Aara, Dombo, Chuse, Kurthe Dal and Dhaniyapatta Chatni are also available. The price of non-veg items is around Rs 200 per plate while vegetarian dishes are available for around Rs 160 per plate. Handi beer is being sold for Rs 50 per glass.

Rabindranath Saren, a Santhal, told Free Press, “Jell Petha and Dombo are generally made during Makar Sankranti while Kurthi Dal is prepared in marriage ceremonies. Ritt chatni is cooked in winters only. Handi beer is called ‘Tukui’ in our language. It is made from rice powder and roots of a tree. We mix it with water and dry it in sunlight. After that, we keep it at dark place for 7 days (in winter) and 4 days (in summer) for fermentation,” he said.