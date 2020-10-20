Madhya Pradesh: Govt staff to get 25% of 3rd installment of arrears of 7th pay panel before Diwali, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced release of 25% of arrears of third installment of seventh pay recommendations to its more than four lakh government employees before Diwali.

CM Chouhan has given a gift to government employees just before by-election and festive season. He said that 25% of third installment of arrears will be deposited in bank accounts of about 4.37 lakh employees before Diwali. He also promised to pay remaining arrear in current financial year.

Chouhan said that he has decided that employees with salary less than Rs 40,000 will get an advance of Rs 10,000. Employees can take this advance anytime from now till March 31.

‘Festivals should be celebrated with zeal and employees should not remain short on funds therefore this decision,’ said Chouhan. I had said earlier also that arrear and increments have been stopped temporarily because of financial constraints but government was determined to pay each and every penny of the employees, he added.

Lauding contribution of government employees in fighting covid-19, CM admitted that financial health of the state was not in a good shape. Nevertheless, now all employees should celebrate their festivals with joy, he said.