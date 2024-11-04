 Madhya Pradesh Govt Buses Set To Begin Operations From Ujjain Division As Pilot Project
The government plans to start the bus services from Ujjain on completion of its one year in office.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state bus services may be launched from the Ujjain Division, and Ujjain City Transport Limited will work on this project. A decision to start government buses from one division as a pilot project was taken at a meeting held by Chief Secretary (CS) Anurag Jain.

The government plans to start the bus services from Ujjain on completion of its one year in office. To operate the government buses, a transport authority is being set up, which will funetion under the Urban Development Department.

The government is making efforts to start bus services from December 13 when Chief Minister Mohan Yadav completes one year in office. Nevertheless, several works are yet to be done before starting the services. The government wants to formally begin the bus ser vices from one district to another.

Afterwards, such services will be started from other divisions. After Yadav's announcement that the bus services will be restarted, the government has begun to work to- wards this direction. The transport department has made a proposal for it and the Urban Development Department has been included in the process for launching the bus services.

A presentation about launching of bus services has already been made before Jain, and another will soon be made before the Chief Minister. The government buses will be run with the help of electric buses which will be bought through viability gap funding.

The Urban Development Department and the Trans- port Department have been asked to complete the process without delay.

