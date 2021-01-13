Madhya Pradesh: Girls are ready for marriage till 15, why increase marriage age, says former minister Sajjan Singh Verma

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma landed himself on count after making a controversial statement while talking to the media, here in Bhopal.

In talks with the media, the ex-minister said, "At the age of 15, a girl is ready for marriage, I don’t know on what basis the chief minister wants to increase the marriage age."

The ex-minister made the contentious statement on the marriage age of the girls. The BJP leaders raised the issue against the Congress leader and stated his say a ‘dirty mentality’.

A day back the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had asked to conduct a social debate on the marriage age of the girls. Presently the age of marriage is 18 years and the CM wanted to increase the age to 21 years.

The minister stated “The CM has become the new doctor who wanted to increase the age of the marriage, when the nature had maintained that after the age of 15 years the girl can bear a child, than why the CM is creating fuss over the issue”.

The BJP spokesperson Rajjo Malviya alleged that the Congress leader is having a dirty mindset. The CM wanted to increase the age of the girls just to give them more opportunity to grow well.