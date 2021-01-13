Madhya Pradesh: Umaria, Naugaon, Datia, Khajuraho reel under intense cold

BHOPAL: Umaria reeled under intense cold at 3.4 degrees Celsius after drop of 6.6 degrees on Tuesday night. Naugaon recorded 4 degrees Celsius while Datia shivered at 4.1 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 4.5 degrees Celsius.

Biggest drop in night temperature of 7 degrees was recorded in Betul. Its minimum temperature was at 8.5 degrees Celsius. Chhindwara shivered after drop of 6 degrees in night temperature that settled at 9.8 degrees Celsius.

Bhopal shivered after drop of 6.4 degrees in night temperature and settled at 7 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded 10.8 degree Celsius after drop of 3.3 degrees.

Raisen recorded drop of 5.8 degrees as it minimum temperature settled at 6.2 degrees Celsius. Ujjain recorded drop of 4 degrees and settled at 8 degrees Celsius. Hoshangabad recorded drop of 5.9 degrees Celsius and settled at 10.4 degrees Celsius.