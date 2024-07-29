Madhya Pradesh: Girl Attempts To Kill Friend In Vidisha, Flees; Motive Unclear

| IANS

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Vidisha police have announced the reward of Rs 10,000 on the arrest of a 19-year-old girl because she attempted to kill her friend and wanted to pose that she had died. Accused Muskan Rajput is untraceable since a month, police said on Sunday.

According to CSP Atul Singh, Muskan's friend Gungun Rajak was found in a serious condition on a railway track in Vidisha on June 10. Her face was damaged and there were injuries all over her body. The face was damaged so badly that no one could identify her.

Gungun was rushed to the hospital and the police found a bag in which the identity card of Muskan Rajput was found. In the bag, a suicide note was also found which claimed that Muskan committed suicide.

The police called the family of Muskan to identify her but when the family members reached the hospital, they refused to identify her as Muskan, which shocked police. Investigation revealed that Muskan and Gungun Rajak were good friends. The family members of Gungun were called, but they also failed to identify her.

Later, Gungun's sister recognised her through nail polish, which she had put in the morning before leaving the house. The police have registered the case against Muskan on charges of attempt to murder and other sections. The police have announced reward of Rs 10,000 on the arrest of the accused.

On fatal day

Muskan reached the house of Gungun and asked her to accompany her to college. Both reached college on scooter. A little later, Muskan asked Gungun to come with her to take her photograph. Muskan also asked Gungun to give her dress as she was not wearing good clothes, suitable for photo shoot. Both exchanged their dress in college room. Then, they both reached a lonely place. Muskan went behind bushes nearby. After sometime, Gungun was attacked from the rear and after which she felt unconscious.

Class 8 girl hangs self to death, No suicide note found

Bhopal: A 14-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death at her house in Bangali Mohalla of Govindpura on Saturday night , the police said. The incident came to her kin's attention on Sunday. No suicide note was found at the scene and investigation is underway, police said.

Govindpura police station TI Aawadhesh Singh Tomar told Free Press that the girl Priyanka Gharami (14), was a student of class 8 at a private school. Her father, Sanjeev Gharami, a sculptor, was visiting Varanasi when the incident took place. Priyanka, her elder brother, a student of Class 9, and their mother were at home on Saturday. The girl, after dinner, went to her room on Saturday night, and allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling. On Sunday morning, when her mother went to her room to check on her, she found her hanging. She alerted the neighbours, who thereafter the police were called.

A team of police rushed to the house and brought her body down. The police searched her room but did not find any suicide note. The police are yet to ascertain the circumstances that prompted the girl to take the extreme step. A probe is underway into the incident, they said.