Pooja Thapak Suicide: Bhopal Police Announce Cash Reward For Informers Of Accused

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Govindpura police on Saturday announced cash reward for anyone who will inform them of about the location of husband and mother-in-law of Pooja Thapak, a public relations department employee.

Notably, Thapak had committed suicide at her Saket Nagar-located house on July 9, months after being harassed by the duo over dowry demands. Govindpura ACP Deepak Nayak told Free Press that the police announced cash reward of Rs 3,000 on any leads pertaining to Thapak’s husband Nikhil Dubey and Rs 2,000 for Nikhil’s mother Asha Dubey.

The duo were booked by police on July 16, after their role in abetting Thapak to commit suicide. The accused duo has been absconding since July 11 and Thapak’s son aged 1, is also with the accused duo, ACP Nayak added. Govindpura TI Awadhesh Singh Tomar said that the accused duo would be declared fugitives by the police. A look-out notice had been issued for them three days ago.

Stepdad Rapes Minor, Held

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A local resident who allegedly raped his 12-year-old stepdaughter on July 4 was arrested on Satutday, the police said. The police added that the incident came to light on Saturday, when the survivor girl complained of a stomach ache, and narrated the ordeal to her mother after which the accused was arrested.

The Bilkhiriya police said mother of the survivor girl came in touch with a man after her husband died. The two got married and began living together in Bhopal. On July 4, when the woman had headed out of her house, her second husband, upon finding her daughter (12) alone, allegedly raped her.

When she protested, the accused threatened to kill her, owing to which, the girl kept mum for days. On Saturday, when the girl complained of a stomach ache, her mother enquired about the reason behind the same, after which, she narrated her tale of woes to her. The woman complained about the incident to the police and they swiftly arrested the accused.