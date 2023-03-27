Madhya Pradesh: Gambler takes desperate dive into Kwari River to escape police, missing for last 18 hours

FP Photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A gambler jumped in Kwari River of Rohinda village to flee police action on wee hours of Monday. The youth has been missing since last 18 hours now.

The SDRF and police teams swung into action to search the missing person.

DSP Arvind Shah said that a group of gamblers were playing cards on the bank of Kwari River. Police reached the spot based on a tip-off . This surprise visit by cops triggered a panic among the gamblers and they started running, when one of them, jumped into Kwari river in an attempt to escape.

The missing person has been identified as Prayag Singh Tomar, a resident of Pipri Put village in Morena.

The search operation is still ongoing, and it is not clear if the missing person is alive or dead. The police are investigating the incident and will determine the cause of the drowning. It is worth noting that gambling dens have been reported in the villages near the Kwari river, making it difficult for the police to access the area easily. Despite efforts to curb illegal gambling, it still continues to occur.