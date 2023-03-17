 WATCH: '...Ashamed of this wardi', Bhind Constable tears off his uniform in SP office
The incident happened after a man reached the office and complained about the constable not returning the money he had lent him.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In a dramatic incident, a police constable in Bhind tore off his uniform in front of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the SP office on Thursday. The incident happened after a compliant reached SP office and accused the constable of not returning his money. The constable, on the other hand, accused the man of being a thug and selling off his father’s land.

In a viral video on social media, the constable can be heard shouting, “I am ashamed of this uniform”. 

“He sold off my father’s two bigha land and also came to my quarter threatening to kidnap me. I am ashamed of this uniform if he kidnaps me. You are questioning the police when you should settle this account”, the constable said addressing the DSP.

What is the matter?

Constable Sultan Singh, posted in the police line of Bhind, had borrowed 1.5 lakh from Sandeep Rathore, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Sandeep had been asking the constable to return his money several times, however Sultan always refused, as per the complaint.

A few days earlier, constable Sultan called Sandeep and asked him to come to Bhind to take back his money. However, when Sandeep reached, the cop allegedly beat him up, snatched his mobile phone and even threatened to kill him. 

Sandeep, then, directly reached the SP office and complained to Bhind DSP Arvind Shah regarding the matter, after which Shah called constable Sultan for inquiry.

Report sent to SP

Instead of putting forth his concerns, the constable chose to create ruckus by tearing his uniform off. DSP Arvind Shah has sent a report to SP Shailendra Singh informing him about the entire matter.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Patwari allots illegal lease of govt land to wife in Morena, booked; Corruption case...
article-image

