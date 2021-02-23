Madhya Pradesh: Fruits and vegetables dear as truckers hike freight charges

BHOPAL: The impact of the hike in fuel prices can now be felt clearly as the truckers have silently increased the freight charges, even as bus operators have threatened to go on a strike next week demanding an increase in passenger fares.

The truckers have increased tariffs by up to 15% in the past one week, although unofficially. Transporters are increasing prices and freight operators are adding surcharges for transportation of goods as they grapple with the hike in fuel rates.

Cascading effects of the hike in the rates of petrol and diesel are apparent now in the markets as the increased logistical costs for companies and products are apparent on the market shelves. Truck rentals have shot up for perishable items, such as fruits and vegetables, making them dear.

“Vegetables and fruits are coming to Bhopal on increased freight charges, thereby making them costlier,” said Kamal Panjwani of Harsh Transport. “The truckers had hiked the basic fare by about 10%-15% from February 15. It’s expected to increase further.”