Madhya Pradesh: Congress takes out marches, observes bandh to protest against rising fuel prices

Congress, in the state, has called a half-day statewide 'bandh' today against rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas and demanded that the government should roll back the hike.
Congressmen appeal shopkeepers to keep outlets closed till noon
Khandwa: According to the instructions of the State Congress president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh a bandh was called by the State Congress Committee on Saturday. The bandj aims to in protest against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. Congressmen, under the leadership of District and City Congress Committee, set out on the streets to close the shops in market to make the bandh a success. Congressmen appealed to shopkeepers to keep the establishment closed till noon. Rural Congress president Omkar Patel, City Congress president Indalsingh Panwar, Ajay Ojha, Arsh Patha, Kisaan Congress president Shayam Yadav, Sunil Arya, Vikas Vyas and others were present.
MLA Singhar addresses farmers
Gandhwani: Following the instructions of the State Congress president and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh was closed by the State Congress Committee on Saturday in protest against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. MLA Umang Singhar addressed the farmers on the occasion. MLA Singhar was on a tour of various gram panchayats where he performed bhoomi puja of various development works. On this occasion Swatant Joshi, Satpal Barnala, Shekhu Singh Parmar, Subhan Singh and number of congress workers were present.
Alirajpur traders support bandh
Alirajpur: On Saturday, town remained completely closed under the aegis of the District Congress Committee to protest against the anti-people policies of the central government, increase in prices of petrol-diesel, cooking gas, edible oil etc. People and traders volunteered to keep their establishments completely closed from 7 am to 2 pm, giving support against inflation. A grand cycle rally was also taken out under the guidance of district Congress president Mahesh Patel and MLA Mukesh Patel which started from Cinema Hall. Former district president Radheshyam Maheshwari, acting president Om Prakash Rathore, youth district president Shankar Bamaniya, Rajendra Tawli and others.
Traders support half-day shutdown
Udaigarh: The half-day shutdown called by the Madhya Pradesh Congress against rising fuel prices also had an impact in Udaigarh on Saturday. On the appeal of the District and Block Congress, the traders extended support to the half-day bandh. Senior Congress leader Gyan Singh Mujalda had urged the traders to support the bandh a day earlier in a meeting. Police personnel were posted at different locations under the guidance of police station in-charge PS Damore.
Bandh evokes mix response in Ratlam
Bandh evoked mix response in Ratlam on Saturday. City Congress has given bandh call to protest against the rise in the prices of the petroleum products for half day on Sunday till 2 pm.
Congress workers led by City Congress president Mahendra Kataria came out on the streets in some areas and appealed the traders and shopkeepers to keep closed their business establishments. After 2 pm shops were opened and ususal business activities was observed in the area.
Traders in several areas support bandh call
Badnawar: Several areas noticed a bandh while others continued to operate under the voluntary bandh announced by the state Congress in against of the rising prices of the petrol, diesel and cooking gas on Saturday. The bandh was supposed to be till 1 pm in the district whereas the support was not so uniform- for instance in the chaupati area, shops, hotels, other establishments in the market and bus stand remained closed. However, passenger buses continued the operations. During the bandh, no Congressmen were witnessed appealing the shopkeepers to comply with bandh.
Vehicle rally taken out in Dhar
Dhar: Various establishments remained closed on the call of the state Congress on Saturday to protest against the rising prices of the petrol, diesel and cooking gas. District Congress committee president Tony Jasbir Singh Chhabra followed the call and led the bandh and vehicle rally from morning. The Congressmen also requested merchants to support the bandh and expressed their gratitude. After which, Chhabra thanked all businessmen and locals for supporting the bandh.
Modi government has lost its credibility
Mahidpur: The district remained closed under the leadership of the block Congress president Hiralal Anjana and district Congress president Sagir Bair on Saturday in protest of the rising prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. Also senior Congress leader Anil Anchalia conducted a meeting in which a memorandum addressed to the President was submitted to the sub-divisional officer. Several Congress workers addressed the meeting and mentioned that Modi government has lost its credibility and failed on various fronts. After which, district organisation minister Radheshyam Golviya acknowledged the gratitude. District Congress spokesperson Arun Burad informed that various party workers appealed to the merchants to voluntarily support the bandh.
Nukkad sabha organised at bus stand
Narayangarh: A nukkad sabha was organised after the bandh at the bus stand in protest of the rising prices of the petrol, diesel and cooking gas on Saturday.
The sabha was addressed by block Congress president Anil Sharma, vice president Ramchandra Karun, councilor Dilip Yadav, along with several others.
Congress leader Parshuram Sisodia said that Modi government has burdened the poor by increasing the prices of fuel. District Congress president Babu Kha Mewati read the memorandum and submitted it to the tehsildar Vandana Harit addressed to the president.
Party workers pay tribute to gas cylinder
Garoth: The market remained closed in the morning but eventually by 11 am the shopkeepers started opening their outlets after the half day bandh called by Congress concluded here. The call was given to protest of the rising prices of the petrol, diesel and cooking gas. The Congress workers garlanded and paid tribute to the gas cylinder at the Vijay Stambh near the old bus station, while staging a demonstration against the price hike. They made tea using a chulha which uses wood as fuel and offered it to the locals. They submitted a memorandum- addressed to the President- to the naib tehsildar Pankaj Jatt. Police personnel were deployed at the main intersections during the bandh.
Funeral procession of inflation taken out in Mundi
Mundi: Funeral procession of inflation was taken out in the protest against increase in prices of petrol-diesel, cooking gas, edible oil etc on the call of district congress committee on Saturday.
Congress senior leader Atauhussain Malik, former municipal Laxman Singh Patel, Jitendra Singh Chouhan, Anil Rathore, Chandrakant Mandloi and others were also present on the occasion.
Programme was conducted by Naveen Rathore and vote of thanks was proposed by city Congress president Dinesh Malviya.