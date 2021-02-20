Madhya Pradesh: Congress takes out marches, observes bandh to protest against rising fuel prices

Alirajpur: On Saturday, town remained completely closed under the aegis of the District Congress Committee to protest against the anti-people policies of the central government, increase in prices of petrol-diesel, cooking gas, edible oil etc. People and traders volunteered to keep their establishments completely closed from 7 am to 2 pm, giving support against inflation. A grand cycle rally was also taken out under the guidance of district Congress president Mahesh Patel and MLA Mukesh Patel which started from Cinema Hall. Former district president Radheshyam Maheshwari, acting president Om Prakash Rathore, youth district president Shankar Bamaniya, Rajendra Tawli and others.

Traders support half-day shutdown

Udaigarh: The half-day shutdown called by the Madhya Pradesh Congress against rising fuel prices also had an impact in Udaigarh on Saturday. On the appeal of the District and Block Congress, the traders extended support to the half-day bandh. Senior Congress leader Gyan Singh Mujalda had urged the traders to support the bandh a day earlier in a meeting. Police personnel were posted at different locations under the guidance of police station in-charge PS Damore.

Bandh evokes mix response in Ratlam