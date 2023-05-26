Madhya Pradesh: From village to world’s highest peak, 29-year-old Ashish Singh summits Mount Everest

Ashish Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ashish Singh, 29, hailing from a remote village Hinauti in Satna district, climed Mount Everest (8849 metres), the highest peak in the world, recently.

The average temperature at the earth’s highest point in May was minus 4 degrees Celsius. There was heavy rainfall, with 271 mm rainfall recorded in 16 days. Many climbers returned due to harsh conditions.

The Nepal Government issued permit to 467 climbers this season, which is a record from 44 countries with China having 96 climbers, US having 87 climbers and India having 40 climbers.

Ashish has been climbing for more than 3 years, with multiple ascents to high mountains in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Kashmir. He has done a solo motor cycle and covered the entire Himachal Pradesh and because of this he has experienced height gain at different levels.

He has completed Basic Mountaineering Course and Advance Mountaineering Course from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali. He did BTech in mechanical engineering.

He has delivered more than 150 lectures in different educational institutes. He has also completed certificate courses in the field of designing and manufacturing of vehicles and solar technology.

Read Also Kami Rita sets new high, scales Everest for 28th time