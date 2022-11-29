Madhya Pradesh: Fourth dengue death reported in Bairagarh; Two deaths in same family

Dengue mosquito | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With another dengue death reported, the tally has now reached four in Bairagarh. On Tuesday morning, a youth died due to dengue. He was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in the city. Four days ago, his younger brother died of the same disease. So it is the second death due to dengue in the family and fourth in total.

Two brothers of the Rajput family, residents of One Tree Hills area, have died of dengue. Tarun Rajput, an 18-year-old youth, succumbed to dengue late last night while his brother Rajeev Rajput died of dengue just four days ago. Tarun was admitted to a private hospital.

Pradeep Motiani,26, died on November 13, while Sanjay Giri, 35 years old died on October 29.

Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member Rajesh Hingorani said, “Bhopal Municipal Corporation(BMC) is taking all precautions and measures to check mosquitoes borne disease. It is a matter of concern that four dengue deaths have been reported in Bairagarh.”

