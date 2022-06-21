Bhopal: Bodies of two labourers fished out from nullah after 16 hours of mishap in Bairagarh

Bhopal: Wall that collapsed in Bariagarh on Monday evening | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The teams of police, district administration and State Disaster Response Force fished out two bodies of labourers after 16 hours from the nullah in Bairagarh on Tuesday.

Bairagarh police station incharge DP Singh told Free Press that after making efforts for more than 16 hours, the teams fished out body of Naresh and Nasruddin. The bodies will be handed to the families after the post-mortem. Naresh is the resident of Parvarlia and Nasruddin is the resident of Karond. The police have registered the case and have started investigation.

On Monday, the nullah overflowed at about 3.30 pm. A high-rise building is under construction adjacent to nullah where 25 labourers were working at construction site. The labourers were standing near the wall when the building’s under-construction wall collapsed. As they ran to save themselves, two labourers were flown away in the nullah.

A team of State Disaster Response Force joined the rescue operation with police. District collector Avinash Lavania and Bhopal municipal commissioner also reached the site and monitored the rescue operation.

