e-Paper Get App

﻿Goa: Another tourist drowns off Sinquerim

According to information available a group of eight people including two males visited the Aguada fort at Sinquerim for sightseeing.

The GoanUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | File

Another tourist met his watery grave in the sea off Sinquerim on Tuesday, Calangute Police informed.

According to information available a group of eight people including two males visited the Aguada fort at Sinquerim for sightseeing.

The two males decided to venture down near the rocky area to click pictures of each other when a wave knocked them off and threw them into the rough waters.

While one managed to make it back to the rocks the other went missing and was feared drowned.

The Drishti lifesaving team at Sinquerim immediately started carrying out a search operation after being alerted.

The lifesavers launched a jet ski and went into the waters to locate the lost person but the rough sea made the search operation difficult.

(This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan)

Read Also
Heritage sites in Goa: Curtorim to petition biodiversity board
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeGoa﻿Goa: Another tourist drowns off Sinquerim

RECENT STORIES

3rd T20: India captain Rishabh Pant hails spinners' role in win over South Africa

3rd T20: India captain Rishabh Pant hails spinners' role in win over South Africa

Anurag Thakur, Gautam Gambhir lavish praise on record-breaking Neeraj Chopra

Anurag Thakur, Gautam Gambhir lavish praise on record-breaking Neeraj Chopra

WATCH: Russian President Putin struggles to stand; Fresh concerns about his unstable health

WATCH: Russian President Putin struggles to stand; Fresh concerns about his unstable health

Weather Update: Light drizzle in Mumbai today; heavy rains likely from next week

Weather Update: Light drizzle in Mumbai today; heavy rains likely from next week

Mamata Banerjee ignores AIMIM for opposition meet

Mamata Banerjee ignores AIMIM for opposition meet