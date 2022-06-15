﻿Goa: Another tourist drowns off Sinquerim

Representative Photo | File

Another tourist met his watery grave in the sea off Sinquerim on Tuesday, Calangute Police informed.

According to information available a group of eight people including two males visited the Aguada fort at Sinquerim for sightseeing.

The two males decided to venture down near the rocky area to click pictures of each other when a wave knocked them off and threw them into the rough waters.

While one managed to make it back to the rocks the other went missing and was feared drowned.

The Drishti lifesaving team at Sinquerim immediately started carrying out a search operation after being alerted.

The lifesavers launched a jet ski and went into the waters to locate the lost person but the rough sea made the search operation difficult.

