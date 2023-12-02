Madhya Pradesh : Former CM Digvijaya Singh's

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday took a jibe at Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia ahead of counting of votes for the recently held Assembly elections in the State.

Talking to reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Saturday, Singh responding to a question of horse trading ahead of counting of votes said, "We are fully prepared. Now we have no Scindia left, hence there is no traitor." Recently Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi while addressing a public rally in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, also took a swipe at Scindia, calling him a 'traitor'.

Scindia had announced his resignation from the Congress party in March 2020. The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh fell in March 2020 after he and MLAs considered loyal to him joined the BJP.

Meanwhile the Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh today expressed his confidence about the formation of Congress government in the State saying Congress party would win more than 130 seats in the state.

"Tomorrow we will know where CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stands. We will win more than 130 seats, not less than that in Madhya Pradesh," the former CM told ANI.

When asked about Congress party demanding extra security forces and suspecting apprehension of horse trading, the Congress leader said, "Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does business, not politics." Meanwhile, Congress leader and Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh also spoke to ANI ahead of the counting of votes saying they would get a clear majority in the state.

"In the last 18 years, the public has seen the arrogance of the BJP and this time the public will end the arrogance of the BJP and will give a chance to Kamal Nath for five years. We will get a clear majority in the state," Jaivardhan Singh said.

When asked about the party asking Congress candidates to reach the capital city if they emerge victorious, the Congress leader says that it is a natural process. He has confidence that the Congress candidates, whoever will win, will reach Kamal Nath and congratulate him (Nath) for becoming the Chief minister.

Madhya Pradesh went to polls for its 230 seats on November 17 with 77.82 per cent voter turnout.

Most exit-poll projections released on Thursday evening put the BJP in the lead, with the Congress seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the 'anti-incumbency' as they had hoped to. Some exit polls, however, gave an advantage to the Congress party.