MP Elections 2023: Shivraj, Kamal Nath Confident Of Crossing Majority Mark In Results Tomorrow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With less than 24 hours left for Madhya Pradesh vote-counting, both Congress and BJP have expressed confidence in winning the state with majority.

According to a senior poll official, the vote counting for all 230 assembly seats in MP will start at 8am on Sunday, December 3, in 52 district headquarters under high security.

While state Congress head Kamal Nath expressed "complete confidence" in the state's electorate, head Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted that his party would hold onto power with a "huge majority."

Numerous exit surveys have the ruling BJP ahead of the Congress.

"BJP is going to secure a sizable majority and form the government. (This is going to happen as a result of) people's affection and trust for PM Narendra Modi, the outcomes of federal and state initiatives, and their confidence in Madhya Pradesh's extraordinary development. As expected, the BJP will win a lot more seats, Chouhan told reporters on Saturday.

He claimed that "ladli behnas" and every other segment of society supported the BJP.

A monthly financial help of Rs 1,250 is provided to qualified women under the flagship program known as the "Ladli Behna Yojana."

State Congress president Nath told reporters, "I have nothing to do with (such) polls," in response to a question concerning the exit poll predictions. I have faith in the Madhya Pradesh electorate." Nath responded that there wouldn't be a need to contact independent candidates or party rebels in the event of a hung assembly.

"If the BJP has 160 seats, then why is it creating drama by talking to such people," he said.