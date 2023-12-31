Madhya Pradesh: Fog Disrupts Normal Life In Unchehara, Admin Fails To Provide Necessary Arrangements | FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The dense fog has disrupted daily life in Unchehara. In the harsh winter season, most people in the district are not able to muster courage to move out of houses for 12 hours, that is, from 8 pm to 8 am, due to chilly weather.

However, authorities and responsible representatives show no seriousness in addressing this issue. Consequently, farmers and vulnerable communities are compelled to risk their lives in biting cold due to the lack of arrangements.

Despite having 52 cow shelters in the district, most of them remain vacant. The Animal Husbandry Department and the administration are not taking the matter seriously, leaving these cows without proper shelter in harsh cold.

The chilly winds have added to cold. In these conditions, farmers are forced to irrigate fields at night. This is because electricity is supplied for irrigation at night in some places. Despite farmers’ struggles, neither the discom nor the administration seems to be taking their concerns seriously.

Madhya Pradesh: Cold Wave In Shivpuri, Agri Scientist Urges Farmers To Take Precautions | Representative Image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Shivpuri is currently experiencing a persistent cold wave, with fog lingering till 11 am on Sunday. This prolonged cold spell raises concerns for crops, prompting agricultural scientists to advise farmers. Dr MK Bhargav from Shivpuri Agricultural Science Centre highlighted the potential harm to crops like peas, gram, moong and tomatoes due to cold and fog.

Farmers have been told to take precautions like maintaining moisture in the fields. Dr Bhargav issued advisory, emphasising the need for caution during such weather conditions. He suggested measures such as burning trash to create smoke, which can help protect crops like mustard and tomatoes.

For wheat, Dr Bhargava asked farmers to irrigate farms within 20-25 days of sowing. In case of pest problems, apply sulfosulfuron 75g and metsulfuron 5g at a rate of 40 grams per hectare mixed with 500-600 litres of water and supplement nitrogen supply with urea. In mustard, if clouds persist, there may be an issue with aphids. In such cases, spray imidacloprid or acetamiprid at a rate of 0.5 ml per litre of water. For chickpeas, when the crop is 6-8 inches tall, trim them up to 3-5 cm.