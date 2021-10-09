Madhya Pradesh: Five state archers selected for Asian Championship trials scheduled on Sunday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh archer Amit Yadav has won bronze for the state at the 40th National Archery Championship being held at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, informed officials from department of sports on Saturday. The medal tally has now reached 8 with 2 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze medals.

Amit defeated Railways’ archer by 6-5 to win bronze at men’s recurve individual Olympic round held on Saturday. Subsequently, he has been selected for trials of Asian Championship based on his performance at the Nationals.

Furthermore, four more archers from state have been selected for the Asian Championship trials based on their performances at the nationals. Archers Muskan Kirar, Ragini Marko, Srishti Singh and Saurabh Pandey have also been selected for the same.

The trials for the Asian Championships are scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 09:52 PM IST